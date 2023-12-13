Man pleads guilty to stealing $218,630 from hospital

The former supervisor of Elmhurst Hospital’s cafeteria has pleaded guilty to allegations stole more than $218,000 from the hospital by creating fake refunds.

Todd Jagow, 46, of the 2500 block of Stonewall Avenue, admitted Dec. 6 to felony theft of between $100,000 and $500,000, according to DuPage County court records.

He received a sentence of 180 days in jail, and will have to serve at least half before being eligible for release. Jagow also will serve four year of probation.

He also has to repay the hospital $218,630, in minimum monthly payments of $500. The full amount has to be repaid by the time his probation ends.

If he had been convicted after a trial, Jagow could have been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.

Authorities alleged Jagow stole the money between Feb. 13, 2018 and Jan. 20, 2020. He entered fictitious refunds to cover the amount he stole, so the cash registers would balance, he charge alleged. Hospital officials became suspicious and contacted authorities.

Jagow worked for the hospital system as executive chef and retail manager, according to his LinkedIn profile.

