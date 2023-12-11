Two men charged with trying to burglarize Elmhurst store

Two men have been charged with trying to burglarize an Elmhurst business last week.

Steven Smith, 33, of the 6200 block of South Hermitage Avenue in Chicago, is charged with attempted burglary and resisting a peace officer, according to a news release from the Elmhurst Police Department.

Deevven Q. Harris, 28, of the 1500 block of East 73rd Place, Chicago, was charged with attempted burglary, aggravated fleeing and eluding, speeding, driving without registration, disobeying traffic control devices and improper lighting.

According to DuPage County court records, around 1:50 a.m. Thursday, Smith and Harris allegedly tried to break into the Hilti construction equipment store, a business on the 100 block of West Diversey Avenue, via windows and a door.

When police arrived, one man ran away. The second drove off in a vehicle with headlights off and no license plates visible.

Police disabled the vehicle with spike strips on eastbound St. Charles Road. But it continued to I-290 before coming to a stop near York Street. The driver ran off, police say, but was taken into custody a short time later.

The vehicle was a rental vehicle. Its rear plate had been removed, and the front plate had been bent upward.

Both are free on pretrial release.

