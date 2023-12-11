Glen Ellyn police are investigating a suspicious incident Friday night in which two people approached a residence, kicked its front door and made an antisemitic statement.

The incident occurred about 8 p.m. in the 400 block of Elm Street, police said.

According to police, the people left the property after the remark was made. Officers checked the area, but were unable to locate the suspects.

Police are asking residents in the area to check their security cameras and report any suspicious

activity to the police department.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20231210/police-door-kicked-antisemitic-statement-made-at-glen-ellyn-home