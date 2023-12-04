Man fatally shot at Oakbrook Terrace hotel; Person of interest in custody

A person of interest is in custody after a fatal shooting Saturday night at an Oakbrook Terrace hotel, police said.

The victim has been identified by the DuPage County corner as 33-year-old Calvin Truitt, whose address was not immediately known.

Oakbrook Terrace police and departments from surrounding areas were called to the Hilton Suites, 10 Drury Lane, at approximately 8:30 p.m., after receiving a report of shots fired.

Police said officers found a man at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds. Officers performed lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived e and took the victim to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An extensive search of the hotel led to the person of interest, according to police. No charges have been filed, police said.

Oakbrook Terrace police are investigating, along with the DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team, the DuPage County Coroner’s Office and the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office.

Police described the shooting as an isolated event and said there is no danger to the community.

