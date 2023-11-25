Three facing Black Friday shoplifting charges in DuPage County

Three people were arrested Friday after authorities said they stole merchandise out of an Elmhurst department store in the midst of busy Black Friday shopping.

Ilys Mary Ledesma Zapata, 37, Christian Johan Saavedra-Omona, 21, and Braud Pineda Avendano, 33, all of Venezuela but currently staying in Waukegan, are charged with felony counts of burglary and retail theft, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

The thefts occurred at about 1 p.m. at a Kohl’s store located at 303 S. Route 83.

The trio took clothes, left without paying and then returned for more items, authorities said. When they left the store a second time, they were arrested by Elmhurst police, according to a news release.

The merchandise was worth $504, authorities said.

Ledesma Zapata was carrying a large magnet to defeat the store’s theft-prevention equipment, according to the release.

The three appeared in court Saturday morning for a detention hearing and were released, but ordered to avoid the store. They’re next scheduled to appear in court Dec. 18.

