A man has pleaded guilty to reckless homicide for a Downers Grove crash that killed his passenger.

Jacob T. Liapis, 22, of Downers Grove, will serve 180 days of periodic imprisonment in a DuPage County jail work-release program starting on Jan. 2. He also was placed on two years of probation, according to DuPage County court records.

He entered his plea Thursday.

Liapis was driving a Cadillac north in the 5400 block of Fairmount Avenue on April 3, doing 69 mph in a 25-mph zone, when he disregarded a stop sign and lost control of the car, according to Downers Grove police.

The car became airborne and rolled over several times. Passenger Matthew Heffner, 23, of Darien, was ejected.

Heffner died April 7

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20231117/man-pleads-guilty-to-reckless-homicide-in-downers-grove-crash