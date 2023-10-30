District 58 offer health guidance for attending school

Downers Grove Grade School District 58 has seen a decrease in student attendance in the last few years, including the beginning of 2023-24 school year.

Showing up to school every day is critical for children’s well-being, engagement and learning. As the cold and flu season begins, the district wants to share the National Association of School Nurses (NASN) health guidance for attending school. Click here to see the flyer.

You may send children to school if they are generally healthy and well and participating in usual day-to-day activities.

Children can even go to school if they:

Have a mild cold, which may include a runny nose and/or cough

Have eye drainage without fever, eye pain or eyelid redness

Have a mild stomachache

Have a mild rash with no other symptoms

Have head lice; though they are annoying and should be treated, lice are not a reason to exclude a child from school (as recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the NASN

Haven’t had a fever overnight and they have not taken fever-reducing medicine during that time.

More details can be found here.