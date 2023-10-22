District 58 transitions to online lunch ordering program

Parents in Downers Grove Grade School District 58 can now sign up to purchase lunch for their elementary-age student (K-6th grade) if they choose. The lunch program begins the week of Oct. 30.

The lunches can be ordered through MyMealOrder and are made by District 58′s food service provider Quest. The online program gives parents the ability to manage and pay for students’ meal purchases and they will be delivered to each student’s school. To sign up, visit MyMealOrder.com and click the login button, then click on “Register for a Free Account.”

To sign up, parents/guardians need their student’s ID number, last name and school to complete registration. This document shows detailed step-by-step directions to set up an account and to begin placing orders. Student ID numbers were furnished in an email to parents sent on Oct. 19. Student ID numbers are also available by calling the school and shown on each parent’s PowerSchool and PushCoin accounts.

Once registration on MyMealOrder is completed, parents may log in to begin managing their student’s account instantly.

The system eliminates the need to send checks to school or worry about lost or forgotten money. Purchases on the system can be made through a checking account or credit card.

Students who currently receive a lunch under the free/reduced lunch eligibility will continue to do so, and should not use the MyMealOrder system at this time. In a few weeks, the program will be folded into the MyMealOrder system and the district will notify families at that time.

The elementary lunch is a pilot program that is temporary until the construction of new kitchens at the two middle schools. The new kitchens would provide the opportunity to create a satellite program to deliver hot lunches to the elementary schools.

Construction is possible due to the successful referendum to modernize, add air conditioning and transition 7th graders to the middle schools. There will be three phases of construction. The first phase of construction will begin over spring break but completion of the kitchens at the two middle schools won’t be for two-plus years.

The district will seek feedback on this pilot program in the coming weeks. If there are questions about the online MyMealOrder refer to the MyMealOrder help section, which includes both an FAQ and a contact form.