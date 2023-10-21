Grove Players will present ‘Goat Song Revel’ Oct. 27-29 and Nov. 3-5

Downers Grove’s community theater, Grove Players, in its 88th year, will present “Goat Song Revel”, a witty tale of the Biblical Job, God, the Devil, and Dionysus - god of wine, fruit, festivity and fertility, Oct. 27-29 and Nov. 3-5 at Lincoln Center, 935 Maple Ave. in Downers Grove.

Performances, held in the Breasted Auditorium, will be at 8 p.m. Oct. 27 and 28, Nov. 3 and Nov. 4, along with a 2 p.m. matinee on Oct. 29 and Nov. 5. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime.

Tickets are $20, $17 for students and seniors, and can be purchased at the box office the day of the performance or online at showtix4u.com/events/groveplayers.

For information, call the Grove Players box office at 630-415-3682.