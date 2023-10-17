October 17, 2023
Test your Downers Grove knowledge at History on Tap Trivia Pub Crawl

Ballydoyle Irish Pub is one of the stops on the Downers Grove Historical Society's History of Tap Trivia Pub Crawl. (Bill Ackerman photo)

The Downers Grove Historical Society has announced the return of the annual History on Tap Trivia Pub Crawl. This year, the society is adding another watering hole, making it seven local spots to test your knowledge of Downers Grove history.

The event will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. Nov. 9. The fee is for $40 historical society members, $45 for non-members To join the society, visit https://dghistory.org/membership/

With a trivia card in hand, participants will visit each location and uncover the answers to Downers Grove’s past. Get all the answers correct and you could win a prize at the after party.

Locations on the pub crawl are: Ballydoyle Irish Pub, Cadence Kitchen, Cellar Door, Gatto’s Italian
Restaurant and Bar, Pierce Tavern, Orange & Brew and Wasabi. The after party will be held from 9 to 10 p.m. at Another Round Bar & Grill.

Sign up for the event, visit https://dghistory.org/event/history-on-tap/

