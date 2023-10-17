Need a Swiftie friendship bracelet? A Downers Grove woman can help

A Downers Grove mom ordered Taylor Swift friendship bracelets online. The trouble is, there was a delay in shipping and she was in a bind.

She was taking her daughter to the “Eras Tour” movie on Saturday night and the bracelets were a must have.

But Downers Grove resident Aimee Tyler saved the day.

“I ordered Taylor Swift friendship bracelets and now there’s a shipping delay. Aimee Tyler custom made these for me in less than 90 (minutes),” the woman said in a Facebook post.

Tyler is not a Taylor Swift fan, but she makes a variety of friendship bracelets for fun and was happy to help out the desperate mom.

As a result, she’s received several more orders for Swiftie friendship bracelets.

The friendship bracelet trend among Swifties is inspired by lyrics from a song on Swift’s 2022 album “Midnights.”

“So make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it,” Swift sang in her song “You’re On Your Own, Kid.”

“This is literally a random thing that fell into my lap yesterday,” Tyler said on Saturday. “I am a Downers Grove business owner but it’s not bracelets.”

Tyler has received an additional 20 orders for Swiftie friendship bracelets since filing the initial order, she said.

The bracelet orders continue to come in, but they aren’t limited to the Taylor Swift friendship bracelets, Tyler said.

“Some of the orders have branched away from Taylor Swift, requesting other phrases such as names. I also made a bunch that said “Mama” and have an order for a sorority event,” she said.

Anyone interested in ordering a bracelet can message Tyler on Facebook.

When she’s not making bracelets, Tyler is busy running Bounce With the Brices, a company that provides bounce houses, balloon decor, decor rentals, yard signs and event services.

“We are an event decor and rental business,” Tyler said. “We have a selection of bounce house rentals and we also have a wide range of specialty decor rentals for events including custom backdrops, sweet carts, champagne walls, a candy wall, themed props and more. We also specialize in large scale balloon decor for private and corporate events. We also offer event services such as glitter tattoos and on-site cotton candy service.”