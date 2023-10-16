Rake, mulch or compost. Here are some ways to handle autumn leaves in Downers Grove

The village of Downers Grove maintains more than 23,000 trees on public property. In addition, tree planting on private property is encouraged due to the many environmental benefits they provide, as well personal enjoyment. However, one thing we may not enjoy is cleaning up after them, especially in the fall.

Here are some choices to handle your leaves:

Mulch. If you have a mulching lawnmower, use it to recycle leaves and their nutrients into your lawn.

Consider composting. Composting is the biological decomposition of organic material into a humus-like substance called compost. Leaves and other types of yard waste can be a source of materials used in a compost pile.

Put leaves out for pickup on garbage day.