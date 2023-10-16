Rake, mulch or compost. Here are some ways to handle autumn leaves in Downers Grove

The village of Downers Grove maintains more than 23,000 trees on public property. In addition, tree planting on private property is encouraged due to the many environmental benefits they provide, as well personal enjoyment. However, one thing we may not enjoy is cleaning up after them, especially in the fall.
Here are some choices to handle your leaves:
Mulch. If you have a mulching lawnmower, use it to recycle leaves and their nutrients into your lawn.
Consider composting. Composting is the biological decomposition of organic material into a humus-like substance called compost. Leaves and other types of yard waste can be a source of materials used in a compost pile.
Put leaves out for pickup on garbage day.
- Leaves must in a 33-gallon biodegradable paper bag or a 33-gallon unlined, reusable can.
- Place a garbage sticker on each bag or can.
- If you rent a yard waste cart from Republic, leaves can be combined with other yard waste. However, if you put out additional items of leaves/yard waste for the week, they will require a sticker.
- Mow over leaves before bagging them. This reduces the ratio of bags to leaves by seven to one, thereby saving money on sticker costs.
- Do not rake or blow leaves or grass clippings into the street, which is prohibited by ordinance. The burning of leaves and other yard waste is prohibited by ordinance.
- If you are able, please clear leaves from any inlets or storm drains along the curb near your property. Clogged drains can overflow in heavy rain and cause excess standing water on the roadways.
- All drains lead to local waterways. As leaves break down they release phosphorus, which at high levels is not healthy for the water ecosystem.