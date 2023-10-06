Five things to do this weekend in Downers Grove

As is typically the case, there’s no shortage of things to do over the weekend in Downers Grove. Here’s a sampling of events and activities set for this weekend.

Scarecrow Contest

Scarecrows will line the trails at Lyman Woods from Oct. 7 through Nov. 12 and all are invited to join in by building their own scarecrow for display.

For a $15 sign-up fee, residents can participate in the contest, which is open to all organizations, groups, individuals and businesses. The contest invites participants to get creative this fall season and will award prizes based on various categories. In addition to the traditions scarecrow, participants may opt to build a “sharecrow,” which is made with wildlife friendly edible ingredients intended to give back to the environment.

If you are interested in participating in the contest, you can register here . Lyman Woods is located at 901 31st St.

Downers Grove South Music Bowl

The 20th annual Mustang Music Bowl is quickly approaching and members of various participating marching bands are preparing to take the field to compete against one another.

Doors to the music bowl will officially open at 2 p.m. on Oct. 7, though band members will be preparing themselves much earlier than that. The show is set to start at 3:15 p.m. with the first band, Glenbrook South High School, slated to perform at 3:30 p.m. The Downers Grove South marching band will close out the performances at 8 p.m. and awards will take place at 8:30 p.m. Adult admission for the event is $15 with special offers for family packages and children listed on the website where interested parties can pre-register.

Historic Society Award Ceremony

The Downers Grove Historical Society will recognize Bruce Swanson as the 2023 recipient of its Montrew Dunham award, an award recognizing significant service and contribution to the Downers Grove community.

Swanson is known for his legacy of teaching and has found a number of ways to support the community throughout his life. He has been a member of the Grove Foundation for 28 years and is involved with a number of churches in the area. Swanson is also a member of the Historical Society itself.

The ceremony will be free to attend and will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Lincoln Center, 935 Maple Ave.

Halloween Showing at Tivoli

Spooky season has officially arrived, and the Tivoli Theatre is helping people get into spirit with a landing of the classic 1979 film “Alien.”

The film is rated R with a run time just under two hours and promises to bring horror to the big screen. Adult tickets are $9 and can be purchased online in advance of the showing of your choice or in person at the Tivoli, 5021 Highland Ave.

The film is currently slated to run Oct. 6 through Oct. 8 and Oct. 10 with nightly screenings.

Volunteer with the Community Pantry

The West Suburban Community Food Pantry provides a number of opportunities for volunteers of all ages to get involved with and serve their community.

Whether parents are looking for ways to teach their children about volunteer work or companies are seeking ways to impact the community, there is always much to be done with the pantry. In fiscal year 2023, the pantry provided more than 3 million pounds of food to those in need, with 66% of the households served being from DuPage County.