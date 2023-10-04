DuPage County Board District 2 members are collecting items this month for the Family Shelter Service of Metropolitan Family Services DuPage.

The drive, coordinated by county board members Yeena Yoo, Paula Deacon Garcia and Liz Chaplin, runs through the end of October in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Needed items include household cleaning supplies, toiletry supplies and infant and toddler items, including diapers sizes 6 and 7, baby wipes, diaper ointment, sippy cups, teething rings, new car seats and strollers.

Drop boxes are at each of the county’s public health centers: 1111 W. Lake St. in Addison; 422 N. Cass Ave. in Westmont; 1111 E. Jackson St. in Lombard; 115 N. County Farm Road in Wheaton; and inside the DuPage County Administration Building at 421 N. County Farm Road in Wheaton.

Additional information about ways to help Metropolitan Family Services of DuPage can be found at metrofamily.org.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20231003/dupage-county-board-members-collecting-items-for-family-shelter