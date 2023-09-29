Five things to do in Downers Grove this weekend

Celebrate District 99′s 100th Year

In 1923, Yankee Stadium welcomed fans to its first game, the Hollywood sign saw its inaugural lighting over Los Angeles and residents of your Illinois suburb voted to form District 99.

District 99 became its own high school district on February 17, 1923, with Downers Grove High School opening just five years later in 1928. Downers Grove South opened in 1964, and the rest is history.

To celebrate its 100th anniversary, the district is hosting two open houses, inviting residents to tour sections of the school and meet with school board members. The first open house will be hosted from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 1 at Downers Grove South, 1436 Norfolk Street, and the second will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 21 at Downers Grove North, 4436 Main Street.

Downers Grove Open

Tee up for the Downers Grove Open which invites male and female golfers from ages 18 and up to swing for gold this autumn.

The tournament cost is $30 and interested golfers can register in-person or by calling 630-963-1306. Tee times begin at noon on Sept. 30 and will continue throughout the day until all golfers have teed off at the Belmont Golf Club. Contests include longest drive, longest putt, closest to the pin and many more.

Downers Grove North Homecoming Game

It’s homecoming week at Downers Grove North High School, and the football team is gearing up to kick off against York High School the night before the big dance.

The JV football team will take the field first at 5 p.m. Friday on Carstens Field, followed by the varsity team which will kick off at 7 p.m. Students will get into their school spirit ahead of the game with an assembly and parade showing off this year’s homecoming theme, “Neverland.”

Downtown Downers Grove Market

Market season is coming to a close, and residents will only have a few chances left to snag some fresh, local fruits, vegetables and snacks at the Downtown Downers Grove Market.

The market is held from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays through October at the Downers Grove Main Street Train Station, 5001 Main St. A variety of vendors will gather once more with offerings ranging from baked goods, specialty foods, herbs, flowers and much more. During peak season, the market sees as many as 60 vendors each week and many more visitors.

Lego Train Show

If your little ones like LEGOS, you won’t want to miss the Northern Illinois LEGO Train Club’s stop at the Downers Grove Library.

The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at the library and will feature custom trains zipping across their tracks through Lego villages and towns. Everything will be made of Legos, including giant cartoon characters. Attendees of all ages are invited to stop by, bring their camera.