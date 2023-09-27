Conroy: Proposed budget delivers assistance and eases future financial pressure

DuPage County Board Chairwoman Deborah Conroy Tuesday presented a proposed $611.7 million budget that funds ongoing building projects, increases assistance to combat hunger and sets aside money to address affordable housing needs.

The budget represents a $27.7 million increase from last year. County board members will review and must approve a budget by the end of November.

“I believe my proposal delivers important help to our residents who need it most, while making critical infrastructure improvements now to take pressure off future budgets,” Conroy said.

While some county board members lauded the budget proposal, others expressed concern for its reliance on surplus and federal relief funds.

Conroy, however, noted her budget proposal uses federal relief and surplus funds for larger one-time expenses such as construction.

County board members will begin review of Conroy’s proposal during finance committee meetings in October.

In her first budget address to the county board, Conroy reflected on her time in office.

“When I stood before you at our inauguration ceremony, I told you we were turning a new page in our county’s history,” said Conroy, who was elected county board chairwoman last fall. “I pledged that together we would make significant, lasting change that impacts people’s lives and lifts our residents up.

“I can say with confidence that each of you has demonstrated commitment to this vision,” she added.

She touted a number of accomplishments including the start of construction on projects to expand the animal services facility and the county’s care center. The county board also backed plans to expand the health department building to make room for a crisis center and provided $5 million in grants to help area food pantries feed those most in need.

Another $500,000 is allocated to design and build sidewalks and improve lighting in the Willowbrook Corners community, where a 31-year-old man was killed in a mass shooting in June. The proposal also allocates $800,000 for stormwater improvements and $9 million for road projects.

Under the proposed budget, employees would see a 3% cost-of-living salary increase.

Conroy’s proposed budget includes another $1.5 million in federal relief funds to address food insecurity and expand partnerships that deliver fresh produce to food pantries.

She also proposed spending down $13.7 million in surplus funds for a variety of projects including $2.5 million to address affordable housing needs, $2 million to replace the 40-year-old heating and ventilation system at the main county building, and $500,000 to cover rising costs of the animal services shelter expansion.