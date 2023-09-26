Deadline for Grove Foundation grants is Oct. 31

The Grove Foundation has announced its 2023 Annual Grant Program to fund local organizations that enhance the quality of life in Downers Grove.

“In the 10 years since we developed this grant funding process, we’ve awarded $82,000 to local organizations for programs and projects that benefit residents,” said Grove Foundation Grant Coordinator Karen Laio. “Our community has generously supported the Grove Foundation for over 30 years. We hope to sustain worthwhile programs with our support.”

In order to be considered, projects must benefit Downers Grove residents. The deadline for submittal is Oct. 31. Eligible groups will be notified by Dec. 1, and grants will be distributed in early December. Information detailing how to apply, what types of projects may qualify, and the review process are listed on the Foundation’s website: www.thegrovefoundation.org.

The Grove Foundation is a non-profit organization that exists to enrich the lives of Downers Grove community members by identifying, supporting and promoting recreational, educational and community experiences through innovative and collaborative efforts. Founded in 1991, The Grove Foundation has financially supported a variety of programs and

Funds are raised through two annual fundraisers: Passport to Dining in the spring and a golf outing in the fall. Contact: info@thegrovefoundation.org