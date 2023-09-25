Purple pride. Plenty of planning goes into Downers Grove North homecoming week

There will be no shortage of school pride this week at Downers Grove North High School as students celebrate homecoming.

Just some of the festivities on tap include a series of dress-up days, a free drive-in movie, a scavenger hunt at participating downtown businesses, a food drive, a variety show where students will put their talents on display, an assembly with class competitions, the much anticipated football game, and a dance.

The theme for this year’s celebration, which runs through Sept. 30, is “Neverland.”

Mark Mirandola, Downers Grove North director of student activities, enjoys helping coordinate the week of fun-filled activities.

“The assembly especially is just an awesome opportunity to bring students together and really just ultimately celebrate them,” Mirandola said. “And then throughout the week, there are all these easy, carefree opportunities for every student to really get involved — whether it’s going to a drive-in movie, or dressing up, or just being with their friends — and feel like they can participate in some way.”

Homecoming dress-up themes include “Barbie vs. Ken” on Monday, “Never Grow Up” on Tuesday, “Peter Pan and Tinkerbell” on Wednesday and “Fairies vs. Pirates” on Thursday. Friday’s “Purple Out” invites students to wear the color to school and the evening’s football game.

Barbie will be the star of the show again Monday night, as students and staff are invited to a screening of the live-action film, as part of the school’s newest drive-in movie homecoming tradition.

“This will be our fourth year. It’s gotten more and more popular every year,” Mirandola said.

Friday is one of the busier days of Homecoming Week, with festivities including the Trojan Marching Band welcoming students and staff into the building before school, and the afternoon assembly followed by the traditional homecoming parade. That evening, the Trojan football team takes on York at 7:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to wear purple in honor of the game’s Purple Out theme.

The week will culminate with Saturday’s annual homecoming dance in the Purple Gym, including a full fireworks display at its conclusion.

Downers Grove North senior Lola Bogwill has been involved in homecoming planning activities since her sophomore year, through both student council and the 2024 Class Board. She was elected vice president of the student council her junior year.

“Since then, I’ve had the opportunity to get to know Mr. Mirandola and assume many more leadership roles within the school,” Bogwill said.

Homecoming proves to be an especially busy time of year for her.

“I help out with deciding the theme and spirit days, what decorations and props to order, snacks to have at the dance, decorations, and this year planning the assembly,” Bogwill said.

The best part of the week for her?

“I can’t bring myself to pick just one thing,” Bogwill said. “So my favorite part is everything that happens on Friday. I come in early wearing my cheer uniform, and decorate the common areas of the school with the student council. As vice president, I make sure that everything is set up properly and all members have a job.”

This year, she has also been given the honor of emceeing Friday’s homecoming assembly.

“I am so excited,” Bogwill said. “There will be a cheer performance during the assembly, so I will do that and get back to emceeing.”

Additionally, she will walk in the homecoming parade with the cheer team, and cheer at that evening’s football game.

“Which is always so much fun,” Bogwill said. “We only have three home games this year, so we really have to make the most out of every game.”

She loves seeing her classmates’ enthusiasm for the week’s activities.

“Lots of students really enjoy dressing up for spirit days and seeing how far others are willing to go,” Bogwill said. “Everyone also gets very excited for the assembly. And most importantly, the dance. Students love seeing how we decorated the space and dancing along with the deejay. I absolutely love seeing everyone in the school spirit. It just makes me so happy. I really do love seeing DGN come together and support one another.”

The full lineup of homecoming activities can be found at https://www.csd99.org/dgn/news/1773092/dgn-announces-details-of-the-2023-neverland-homecoming.