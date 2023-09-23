September 23, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveBearseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles

Sign up for District 58 parent-teacher conferences begins Sept. 28

By Shaw Local News Network
Schools in Downers Grove Grade School District 58 would be renovated if voters in November approve a property tax referendum that would fund the work.

(Bob Rakow)

Downers Grove Grade School District 58 invites parents and guardians to sign up for fall 2023 parent-teacher conferences using the online PowerPTC conference signup system starting 11 a.m. Sept. 28 via PowerPTC.net.

The sign-up window will close Oct. 6 at 11:00 a.m.

Parent-teacher conferences will be held in person. However, families who require a remote option should schedule their conference in PowerPTC and then change the meeting type from “in person” to “video conference.”

Conferences will take place:

  • Preschool through sixth-grade conferences:
  • Oct. 12 from 4:45-8 p.m.
  • Oct. 18 from 4:45-8 p.m.
  • Middle school conferences:
  • Oct. 12 from 4:50 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Oct. 18 from 4:50 p.m. - 8 p.m.

View the parent-teacher conference signup guide (para Español: Registro para las reuniones de padres y maestros) to learn how to sign up for a conference using the system, along with other helpful information.

Downers Grove Grade School District 58Downers Grove
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois