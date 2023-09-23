Sign up for District 58 parent-teacher conferences begins Sept. 28

Downers Grove Grade School District 58 invites parents and guardians to sign up for fall 2023 parent-teacher conferences using the online PowerPTC conference signup system starting 11 a.m. Sept. 28 via PowerPTC.net.

The sign-up window will close Oct. 6 at 11:00 a.m.

Parent-teacher conferences will be held in person. However, families who require a remote option should schedule their conference in PowerPTC and then change the meeting type from “in person” to “video conference.”

Conferences will take place:

Preschool through sixth-grade conferences:

Oct. 12 from 4:45-8 p.m.

Oct. 18 from 4:45-8 p.m.

Middle school conferences:

Oct. 12 from 4:50 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Oct. 18 from 4:50 p.m. - 8 p.m.

View the parent-teacher conference signup guide (para Español: Registro para las reuniones de padres y maestros) to learn how to sign up for a conference using the system, along with other helpful information.