Dist. 58 teachers grow math skills Sept. 30 at Downtown Downers Grove Market

Where can you shop and have your child learn a thing or two?

A few Downers Grove Grade School District 58 math teachers and interventionists have set up Math at the Farmers Market where students can build, explore and play math games.

The teachers set up the math booth earlier this summer and will return the Downtown Downers Grove Market from 8 a.m.-noon Sept. 30.

The teachers also have a Facebook page called Downers Grove Math Community where they encourage mathematical play and positive engagement in math and hold events in the community where math can be done outside of school and beyond the textbook and as a family.