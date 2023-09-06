Judge Bonnie Wheaton chosen as DuPage County’s next chief jurist

DuPage County Judge Bonnie Wheaton will serve as the next chief judge of the 18th Judicial Circuit Court.

Wheaton was elected chief by her fellow circuit court judges. She will succeed Chief Judge Kenneth Popejoy when her term begins on Dec. 4.

The chief judge oversees courtroom operations and works with other county elected officials on issues such as budgeting.

Wheaton received her bachelor’s degree from Carleton College in Minnesota, a master’s degree in social work from the University of Michigan and her law degree from Lewis University (now the Northern Illinois University College of Law), where she graduated first in her class of approximately 230 students.

Wheaton was appointed associate judge in 1988 and was elected a circuit judge in 1992. She currently presides over cases in the chancery division.

