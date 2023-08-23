August 23, 2023
RibFest gets a $25,000 boost from DuPage County Board

By Alicia Fabbre Daily Herald Media Group
Opening day of Ribfest Friday June 17, 2022 at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton. After 32 years in Naperville and then a pandemic pause, Ribfest has moved to the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton. The four-day event will be held over Father's Day weekend, just like the very first Ribfest in 1987.

Ribfest returns next month to the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton. (Brian Hill, Daily Herald) (Brian Hill/Brian Hill/Daily Herald)

With RibFest less than a month away, DuPage County Board members approved a $25,000 grant to help advertise the three-day festival.

The Exchange Club of Naperville, the civic group that organizes RibFest, initially requested $100,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to offset marketing costs. Organizers said they need help getting the word out because of the new date and location.

Earlier this month, members of the county board’s finance committee pared down the request to $25,000, saying the initial ask was too much. An effort to increase the amount to $50,000 also failed at Tuesday’s county board meeting.

RibFest will be held Sept. 15-17 at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton. The three-day event will feature pitmasters on the competitive barbecue circuit, music, a carnival and other entertainment.

Organizers are expecting 15,000 to 20,000 patrons per day.

County board members on Tuesday also awarded $40,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to benefit American Legion Post 76 in Carol Stream. The money will be used to host the 2024 and 2025 Great Lakes Regional Baseball Tournament.

