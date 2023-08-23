RibFest gets a $25,000 boost from DuPage County Board

With RibFest less than a month away, DuPage County Board members approved a $25,000 grant to help advertise the three-day festival.

The Exchange Club of Naperville, the civic group that organizes RibFest, initially requested $100,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to offset marketing costs. Organizers said they need help getting the word out because of the new date and location.

Earlier this month, members of the county board’s finance committee pared down the request to $25,000, saying the initial ask was too much. An effort to increase the amount to $50,000 also failed at Tuesday’s county board meeting.

RibFest will be held Sept. 15-17 at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton. The three-day event will feature pitmasters on the competitive barbecue circuit, music, a carnival and other entertainment.

Organizers are expecting 15,000 to 20,000 patrons per day.

County board members on Tuesday also awarded $40,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to benefit American Legion Post 76 in Carol Stream. The money will be used to host the 2024 and 2025 Great Lakes Regional Baseball Tournament.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230823/ribfest-gets-a-25000-boost-from-dupage-county-board