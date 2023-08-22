Martelli steps down from Glen Ellyn District 41 school board

The Glen Ellyn Elementary District 41 school board needs to fill a vacant seat, after member Chris Martelli stepped down last week in the middle of his first term.

Martelli’s resignation was effective Friday, board President Robert Bruno announced at the start of a special meeting Monday night

Voters elected Martelli in 2021, along with fellow newcomer Tayyaba Syed and incumbents Bruno and Jason Loebach. They were among eight candidates in the race for four board seats.

Bruno did not give a reason for Martelli’s resignation. Bruno said information on the process to replace Martelli will be shared with the community.

The district welcomes students back to school Wednesday.

