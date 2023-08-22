2 plead guilty in connection with Mariano’s store theft in Westmont

Two women charged with stealing nearly $1,300 worth of items from a Westmont grocery store have pleaded guilty.

Debra Ziko, 56, of the 5300 block of North Lincoln Avenue in Chicago, pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony retail theft. She was sentenced to six days in jail and two years of probation, according to DuPage County court records.

Jeana D. Ziko, 37, of the same address, pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession of a controlled substance. She was sentenced to 30 hours of community service and two years of Second Chance Probation. If she completes probation, the charge will be dismissed. Burglary and retail theft charges were dropped.

They were charged in April, along with 55-year-old Christopher Ziko, also of the same address, with going into the Mariano’s grocery store on March 9 and taking items, including infant formula, Red Bull drinks, detergent, cat food and Nexium medication. Authorities alleged they walked past the cash registers without paying and got into a waiting vehicle driven by Mark Ziko, 53, of the 6000 block of West Giddings Street in Chicago.

Christopher Ziko and Mark Ziko were also charged with burglary and retail theft.

Police reported finding 4.5 grams of fentanyl on Jeana Ziko.

Mark Ziko’s next court date is Sept. 21. Christopher Ziko’s next court date is Sept. 25.

