Police: Group steals car from Cinemark parking lot in Woodridge

Woodridge police say they are searching for four suspects in connection with a carjacking in the Cinemark Seven Bridges and IMAX parking lot Friday night.

Police were called to the parking lot at 6500 Route 53 just before midnight. Officers met with four people who said they were approached in the parking lot by four others who were armed with handguns, police said.

The suspects demanded the keys to a black Chrysler 300, phones and cash, according to police. The suspects then got into the vehicle and sped away, heading south through the parking lot. The movie theater is in the Seven Bridges complex on Route 53 near Hobson Road.

Several hours later, a stolen white Hummer was found nearby. Police said the white Hummer had recently been stolen in Schaumburg and that the suspects may have previously been traveling in that vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to submit a crime tip by calling (630) 719-4703.

