Bail was set Sunday at $500,000 for a man accused of trying to elude Villa Park police in a stolen car.

Cleveland Smith, 51, of the 0-100 block of South 15th Avenue in Maywood, is charged with aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, driving while his license is suspended, resisting a police officer, illegal transportation of open alcohol by a driver and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Authorities allege that at 11:25 a.m. Saturday, a Villa Park officer saw a Toyota 4Runner on St. Charles Road that had been reported stolen on Aug. 7 in Chicago. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle at the traffic light at St. Charles Road and Route 83.

The officer approached the 4Runner on foot and told Smith to stop the car, according to a news release from the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

It is alleged Smith instead drove off and went on to westbound I-290, driving on a shoulder and nearly hitting a motorcyclist.

He drove on Lake Street, Route 83, North Avenue and York Road, where police set out tire-deflation spikes. His vehicle stopped at Diversey Parkway.

Police say he drove at speeds up to 90 mph.

They also say they found multiple open and closed bottles of alcohol and a pipe used for smoking crack cocaine.

To be freed pretrial, Smith would have to post $50,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 5.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230814/man-accused-of-fleeing-villa-park-police-in-stolen-car