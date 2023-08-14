District 58 to host IEP training session

Downers Grove Grade School District 58 invites all parents of students with IEPs or those who are participating in the special education evaluation process, to join the district’s special services team and Key2Ed for a facilitated IEP training.

It will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 11. This virtual workshop, geared specifically for families, will outline the new process District 58 will use during IEP meetings starting later this fall, called IEP meeting facilitation. The training will be conducted virtually by Jessica Stewart, assistant superintendent for special services.

The presentation will explain the process and its benefits and help parents prepare for these important student meetings. The goal of the IEP meeting facilitation process is to provide clarity to teammate roles, ensure that the meeting stays focused on the needs of students, is productive and efficient, and remains collaborative, all the while ensuring the process is compliant with applicable laws. The workshop will also help parents build skills to participate in more effective and efficient communications among all team members.

The video call link is: https://meet.google.com/yun-fsfo-jzi. Or, participants can dial 321-529-7565 PIN: 746 776 723#