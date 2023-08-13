August 19, 2023
District 58 Oktoberfest to be held Sept. 15-16

By Shaw Local News Network
Downers Grove District 58 host their Oktoberfest including live music, food and entertainment for children and adults Saturday Sept 17, 2022.

The Downers Grove Grade School District 58 Education Foundation of Downers Grove will hold its annual Oktoberfest on Sept. 15-16.

The fest will be held from 3-11 p.m. Sept. 15 and noon-6 p.m. Sept. 16 in the parking lot on Burlington Avenue between Main Street and Forest Avenue. It will feature live music, Kids Zone and authentic Oktoberfest fare in a traditional German atmosphere. Purchase tickets here.

The foundation relies on support from sponsors and donors to make its annual Oktoberfest fundraiser a success. Click here for sponsorship information. The foundation also relies heavily on volunteers. Please consider volunteering. Click here to volunteer.

Visit www.58foundation.net to learn more.

