District 58 Oktoberfest to be held Sept. 15-16

The Downers Grove Grade School District 58 Education Foundation of Downers Grove will hold its annual Oktoberfest on Sept. 15-16.

The fest will be held from 3-11 p.m. Sept. 15 and noon-6 p.m. Sept. 16 in the parking lot on Burlington Avenue between Main Street and Forest Avenue. It will feature live music, Kids Zone and authentic Oktoberfest fare in a traditional German atmosphere. Purchase tickets here.

The foundation relies on support from sponsors and donors to make its annual Oktoberfest fundraiser a success. Click here for sponsorship information. The foundation also relies heavily on volunteers. Please consider volunteering. Click here to volunteer.

Visit www.58foundation.net to learn more.