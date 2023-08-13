District 58 offers developmental screenings

Downers Grove Grade School District 58 offers free developmental screenings designed to identify children from birth to age 5 who might have developmental delays and who would benefit from special education prior to beginning kindergarten, as well as identify children who might be at risk due to environmental, cultural or socio-economic factors.

Developmental screenings are available free of charge to District 58 residents, and are designed to evaluate development in children ages birth to five years old.

Parents or guardians of children who are residents of the district but not yet in kindergarten are eligible to register their children for the screening. The screening process will assess a child’s development in the following areas: speech/language, cognitive/pre-academic, self-help/independent living, fine motor, gross motor and social/emotional/behavior skills.

To start the developmental screening Stage 1 process for your child, contact the Downers Grove District 58 Preschool Office at 630-968-0454.

For those who qualify, you will be asked to attend Stage 2 developmental screening, which will be held at Henry Puffer Elementary School, 2220 Haddow Ave., Downers Grove. The screenings will be held 8 -11:30 a.m. on the following dates.

Aug. 17

Oct. 12

Dec. 8

Jan. 22

Feb. 16

April 1

To make an appointment to have your child screened call the Downer Grove Administrative Office at 630-719-5800.