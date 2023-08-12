Playground work nearing completion at several District 58 schools

Work is underway to replace or upgrade seven Downers Grove Grade School District 58 playgrounds.

Most were complete replacements of equipment, some were minor additions due to additional state funding. The following is an update on the timing of the work. Please note that the schedules below are tentative and subject to change as the district is experiencing contractor and equipment delays.

Indian Trail – Work is currently on schedule and will be completed in time for the ribbon cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. Aug. 22.

Belle Aire – Work is slightly behind schedule due to a contractor issue. The ribbon cutting is planned for Aug. 21.

Henry Puffer – Work is on schedule but won’t be completed until the last week of August. The equipment will arrive this week and will be installed as soon as possible.

Fairmount – As planned, work at Fairmount has not started. Equipment will be delivered this week and work will commence shortly after that and be completed by the end of September.

Kingsley – The playground is nearing completion. Equipment has been installed, drainage is complete and rubber surfacing will be installed. The ribbon cutting is planned for 4 p.m. Aug. 18.

Lester – Updates to the Lester playground are complete. With the state grant, upgrades to drainage and some new pieces on the west end were installed.

Pierce Downer – The playground is close to completion and final completion is set for next week.

District 58′s long-term goal has been to improve and renovate all of its playgrounds and ensure that they are accessible for all. The work has been funded by a combination of $1.5 million in state grants, PTA support, community fundraising and in some cases parent/staff help with labor and installation.

The district has been able to supplement any gaps in funding to ensure the playgrounds at all 11 elementary schools are updated to an appropriate standard. Not every elementary school received state funding, and the amounts allocated by the state differ from school to school, and can’t be changed.

The district’s goal has been to create playgrounds to aid all children’s development. For schools with older existing playgrounds, the work includes complete playground replacements. For schools with new playgrounds, minor improvements and additions were added.