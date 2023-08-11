August 11, 2023
Downers Grove Fire Department’s Kids’ Muster set for Aug. 19

By Shaw Local News Network

Everett Berry of Woodridge crawls through a tunnel during the 2022 Downers Grove Fire Department Kids’ Muster at Fishel Park in Downers Grove. (Mike Mantucca for Shaw Local)

The annual Kids’ Muster with the Downers Grove Fire Department will be held from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 19 in Fishel Park, 1036 Grove St.

Join the fire department for a morning of fun and games with the firefighters.

Children can take part in the bucket brigade, water ball fight, slide down the fire pole and use a real fire hose to spray a small house. The event concludes with a tug-o-war between children and firefighters.

This is a free event. There is no rain date. For more information, call 630.434.5990.

