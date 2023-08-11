Downers Grove Fire Department’s Kids’ Muster set for Aug. 19

The annual Kids’ Muster with the Downers Grove Fire Department will be held from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 19 in Fishel Park, 1036 Grove St.

Join the fire department for a morning of fun and games with the firefighters.

Children can take part in the bucket brigade, water ball fight, slide down the fire pole and use a real fire hose to spray a small house. The event concludes with a tug-o-war between children and firefighters.

This is a free event. There is no rain date. For more information, call 630.434.5990.