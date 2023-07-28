Pugi Auto Group of Downers Grove donation helps local charitable organizations

The Chicago Automobile Trade Association (CATA), Chicago’s new car dealer association, recently donated $1,500 to the Chicago Community Works and Sports Alternative.

The donation came via the CATA’s Chicagoland Dealers Care program in conjunction with a $5,000 donation by Pugi Auto Group of Downers Grove. Through Chicagoland Dealers Care, the CATA matches up to $1,500 of a member dealer’s donation to local charitable organizations.

The Chicago Community Works and Sports Alternative was founded in 1991 as an anti-gang and drugs organization for students after school. One of the most well-known programs that Community Works and Sports Alternative produces is the Chicago Jokers football team, which benefits from these donations by providing equipment and transportation for students on the team.

Many Jokers return to coach the team, and some even go on to have a professional football career. Most recently, Jokers alumni Jayden Reed was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

In addition to the Chicago Jokers football program, the organization also supports students through etiquette and mentoring programs. There are currently more than 80 students participating throughout the organization.

The CATA has been a longtime supporter of local nonprofit organizations. Since its inception in 2008, the grassroots Chicagoland Dealers Care program has donated more than $125,000 to local charitable organizations. Additionally, since 1992, the association has raised more than $60 million for Chicago-area charities during the annual First Look for Charity black-tie event, traditionally held the evening before the Chicago Auto Show opens to the public.

For details on the Chicagoland Dealers Care program, visit ChicagolandDealersCare.com.