July 14, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBearseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles

Former Downers Grove restaurant manager faces additional public indecency charges

By Shaw Local News Network
handcuffs

Additional charges have been filed against a Plainfield man accused of exposing his genitals to a juvenile female employee June 8 while he was employed as a manager at a Downers Grove restaurant, authorities said.

Armando Romero-Mendoza, 42, of the 1900 block of Long Ridge Court, has been charged with one count of public indecency, a Class A misdemeanor.

Romero-Mendoza is currently out on bond following his June 27 arrest by Downers Grove police for public indecency on June 27 after it was alleged that on June 5 he exposed his genitals to an adult female employee while working at the same location.

Romero-Mendoza’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 23.

Downers GrovePolice
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois