Former Downers Grove restaurant manager faces additional public indecency charges

Additional charges have been filed against a Plainfield man accused of exposing his genitals to a juvenile female employee June 8 while he was employed as a manager at a Downers Grove restaurant, authorities said.

Armando Romero-Mendoza, 42, of the 1900 block of Long Ridge Court, has been charged with one count of public indecency, a Class A misdemeanor.

Romero-Mendoza is currently out on bond following his June 27 arrest by Downers Grove police for public indecency on June 27 after it was alleged that on June 5 he exposed his genitals to an adult female employee while working at the same location.

Romero-Mendoza’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 23.