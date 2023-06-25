Police investigate Downers Grove armed robbery

Downers Grove police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Saturday afternoon in the 6500 block of Powell Street.

Police said the robbery occurred after two people arranged to meet each other to conduct a sales transaction. After arriving, the offender displayed a handgun and stole cash from the victim before leaving the area.

The male offender is described as 18-29 years old, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a thin build. He wore a a black hooded sweatshirt and beige shorts, police said.

The offender drove a black 2011 Hyundai Sonata with front-end damage displaying the Illinois license plate DP26250. The car left the area southbound on Powell Street. There was a female passenger inside the car, which was previously reported stolen, police said.

Police asks anyone who sees the vehicle to call 911.