Rotary GroveFest returns. Downers Grove annual festival begins on Thursday

Summertime and festivals go hand-in-hand and one of the area’s most popular events returns to downtown Downers Grove this week.

The four-day Rotary GroveFest, presented by the Rotary Club of Downers Grove, will be held June 22- June 25 and features carnival rides and games, live entertainment, food vendors, a beer garden, car show, craft beer tasting and more.

Each day of Rotary GroveFest will feature live music, with Thursday’s entertainment to include SunFallen from 6:15 to 7:45 p.m. and Wedding Banned from 8:30 to 10 p.m. On Friday, the lineup features Mackenzie O’Brien from 5 to 6:30 p.m., alius from 7:15 to 8:45 p.m., and Sixteen Candles taking the stage from 9:30 to 11 p.m.

Saturday’s entertainment includes April and Kevin from noon to 1:30 p.m., followed by DJ Dirty Donuts until 4:30 p.m. The evening will continue with Mike and Joe taking the stage from 5 to 6:30 p.m, and My Posse in Effect from 7:15 to 8:45 p.m. The popular 7th Heaven will close out the night from 9:30 to 11 p.m.

Sunday features a packed schedule of entertainment, including the DLD Dance Center from 12:45 to 1:15 p.m., McNulty Irish Dancers from 1:15 to 1:30 p.m., Versified Dance Company of VERSA5 from 1:30 to 2 p.m., Garage Band U from 2:30 to 3:15 p.m., the Downers Grove South Jazz Sextet from 3:45 to 5 p.m., Starlight City from 5:45 to 7:15 p.m., and Rod Tuffcurls and the Bench Press closing out the festival from 8 to 9:30 p.m.

To get into the concert area and beer garden, there is a $5 cover charge. The cover charge applies to those 16 and older.

Ready to feel the wind in your hair? Just some of the rides heading to Rotary GroveFest’s Carnival Midway include the Tilt-a-Whirl, Ferris Wheel, a carousel, Zero Gravity and Pharaoh’s Fury, among other favorites. Festival-goers can buy a $33 wristband at Rotary GroveFest to get access to unlimited rides at select times.

On Saturday, adults 21 and older can soak up the sun and suds during the fourth annual Craft Beer and Cocktail event, set for noon to 4 p.m. The beer tasting will spotlight two Downers Grove breweries, Goldfinger and Alter, along with 18 other local craft breweries.

There is no cover charge and it is $2 for each 5-ounce taste. Pierce Tavern, Foxtail, Bar Chido and Cadence will serve the craft cocktails. And just a reminder: the Rotary Club of Downers Grove encourages everyone to drink responsibly.

Sunday’s Festival of Cars will rev up the crowd from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The car show is free and open to all.

Rotary GroveFest hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, June 22; 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24, with Main Street business and food vendors opening at noon; and noon to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, June 25.

Another perk to attending Rotary GroveFest? You can have fun philanthropically, as proceeds from the event benefit more than two dozen nonprofits in and around Downers Grove.

For a complete lineup of festival fun, visit https://rotarygrovefest.com/.