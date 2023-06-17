Downers Grove Garden Walk returns for 17th year July 15

The 17th annual Downers Grove Garden Walk will be held July 15. The fundraiser benefits the Bridge Board of the First United Methodist Church of Downers Grove, which is a program partner with Bridge Communities, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

The garden walk will be 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tickets for the walk entitle participants to a day viewing gardens in the village of Downers Grove while helping to support previously homeless families.

Bridge Communities’ focus is to transform the lives of homeless DuPage County families by guiding them to a better future including providing housing, mentoring, direction, hope, encouragement, and a stable environment in which families can become self-sufficient and sustain their independence.

The cost to support each family is around $12,000 - $14,000 annually. Each family is mentored for two years making our involvement a large and very exciting outreach in which the church is happy to be involved.

The Garden Walk is the church’s main fund raiser for the Bridge Communities with 100% of the proceeds from the garden walk going to support the work of the Bridge Board.

Tickets for the 2023 Garden Walk may be purchased in person at Community Bank of Downers Grove and Anderson’s Book Store in Downers Grove, Phillips Flowers & Gifts in Westmont, and the Growing Place in Naperville.

Tickets may be purchased online at dgfumc.org/gardenwalk.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 on July 15th, the day of the event. Go to dgfumc.org/gardenwalk for descriptions and photos of the gardens.

Recent years have added a spring concert highlighting the musical talents of the congregation. Put March 3, 2024 on your calendar for next year’s concert and enjoy videos of prior concerts on the church’s YouTube channel.

If unable to attend either of the fundraising events, donations may be made online at dgfumc.org and select the Giving/Online Giving link.

https://www.dailyherald.com/submitted/20230607/downers-grove-garden-walk-returns-for-17th-year-july-15