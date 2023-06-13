Hundreds of volunteers required to make Rotary GroveFest a success

It will take more than 600 volunteers to serve, clean up, answer questions and assist visitors at the annual Rotary GroveFest when the community festival opens June 22 in downtown Downers Grove.

For those keeping track of the math, that is a number more than 10 times larger than the membership of the Downers Grove Rotary Club.

“It takes over 600 volunteers and we couldn’t do it without the community,” said Lisa Rasin, chairperson of this year’s Rotary GroveFest.

It is no small feat to produce the multiday festival on June 22-25 that includes a carnival, live entertainment, car show, craft beer and cocktail afternoon event and, of course, plenty of local food vendors.

The organization created the website rotarygrovefest.com to help visitors find information on daily schedules and attractions, but when the festival opens, it’s the volunteers on the ground who will help everyone enjoy the event and keep things running smoothly.

Rotary GroveFest is the largest event and fundraiser produced by the Rotary Club of Downers Grove. In addition to providing the community with fun-filled events to enjoy, proceeds enable the organization to give back to the community in many ways.

“We’re very proud to be able to give back to the community,” Rasin said. “Any money raised goes right back to the community.”

The Rotary Club of Downers Grove received its charter in 1960, and since launching its chapter, it has been a place where people find a meaningful way to give back to the community, make friends and be part of an organization that truly has an impact locally and globally.

As part of Rotary International, the Rotary Club of Downers Grove contributed to the Water is Life, the Malawi Water Project, a program helping to fund the construction of water wells in Africa. Locally, the Rotary Club of Downers Grove awarded $15,000 to high school students for the Charles Dickerman scholarships this spring.

Rotary provides opportunities for members to volunteer in the community. In the past year, members gave their time to sort and stock shelves at the Downers Grove Area FISH food pantry. The “Done in a Day” community service allows members to focus their efforts to help an organization in a single day, either through service, collecting items or with a donation.

The organization also coordinates the annual Halloween window painting in the downtown business district. And Rotary is part of the collaboration to produce the Grove Express 5K race on Thanksgiving Day.

Keith Hoffman joined the Rotary Club of Downers Grove more than 20 years ago. He said he was part of some community organizations but yearned to do more. These days, he helps with the group’s public relations.

“I love to give back,” Hoffman said, adding that through the group he has been able to support the community and formed great friendships, too.

The club has just more than 50 members, but Rasin said it has been a great year adding 10 new members who are excited to dive into the organization.

“We are strong. We are growing again,” Rasin said. “We’re very vibrant.”

Members of the Rotary Club of Downers Grove include residents as well as members of the business community. There are those who are retired and those juggling work and family as well as community leaders.

“It’s just a really important club and the friendships made are just amazing,” Rasin said.

In addition to committees working on projects and events, the club hosts a weekly breakfast meeting at Baked Apple Co. in Downers Grove. There is an additional evening meeting during the month, which often is hosted at a local business providing an opportunity to network and learn about organizations and businesses in the community.

“We’re always looking for members to give back to the community,” Hoffman said. “We encourage people to come meet us and see what we’re all about and get involved.”

It takes 11 months to produce the Rotary GroveFest, with committee members starting their planning only a few weeks after the previous festival closes. In addition to the many volunteers from the organization and community, it created a volunteer stipend program, awarding up to $1,000 per organization for providing volunteers to cover shifts at the festival.

“We like to keep our community in the forefront,” Hoffman said.

The program enables local nonprofit organizations to receive financial support and brings together hundreds of volunteers to produce the festival. Last year, more than 40 local organizations benefited from the program, sending volunteers to help with Rotary GroveFest, and the Rotary distributed more than $20,000 back into the community, Rasin said.

“At the end of the day, our club is making a difference,” Rasin said.