Barnett faces challenge from Schmitt in Downers Grove mayoral race

Downers Grove — Two candidates are vying for the Downers Grove mayor’s seat, with incumbent Bob Barnett facing a challenge from Marshall Schmitt.

Elected mayor in 2019, Barnett is excited about the opportunity to continue serving the community.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time and I think we’ve done an enormous amount of good,” Barnett said.

Previously, Barnett, 54, served as a village council commissioner from 2009 to 2019.

He said the village has landed some of the highest rankings in the state for its municipal services.

“Clearly, we’ve done an excellent job. But we’ve done more than just that. We’ve also done a better job of caring for the community,” he said.

He cited the reinstated Human Services Commission; the creation of a Community Social Services Referral Program, directed by a full-time professional social worker, which Barnett said has helped connect more than 500 residents and visitors with access to the help they need; and the implementation of a Peer Jury Program that provides restorative justice opportunities for residents of Downers Grove and neighboring communities.

Barnett, who holds a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Evansville and a master of business administration from Keller Graduate School of Management, also is proud of the village’s efforts to increase diversity, inclusion and awareness.

During his tenure, Barnett said Downers Grove established annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Civil Rights Week and Pride Month proclamations and recognitions.

“Some will say that’s just words and I guess there’s always a little bit of truth to that but a big part of what the village does is we set what we think should be the tone, tenor and values and try to put them on display,” he said. “I’m pretty proud of those of us trying to be as inclusive as we can be and have everyone feel welcome.”

Married with three children, Barnett also lauds the start of the village facilities project, which he said “has been kicked around by Downers Grove for two decades.”

The project entails the construction of a combined police station and village hall on the Civic Center property. Space will be included for Downers Grove Grade School District 58 administrative offices.

“And that’s at no additional tax burden to the residents,” Barnett said.

The project is estimated to be completed in 2024, he said.

For Barnett, putting service above self was instilled at a young age.

“When I was growing up in Clarendon Hills, my parents were always active and they made it clear to me and my brother and sister that any group you are a part of, you need to look for a way to be helpful,” Barnett said. “So when I moved to Downers Grove, I started looking for ways to be helpful.”

Schmitt, 63, is married with three children. After graduating from Downers Grove South in 1976, he got his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Chicago in 1980 and then graduated from Harvard Law School in 1983.

Schmitt said both his tenure in Downers Grove and his career as a lawyer make him qualified for the office.

“I’ve lived in the village for a very long time and I’ve seen it grow and evolve and I have a sense of what works and what doesn’t,” Schmitt said. “And in my life experience working as a lawyer, I’ve learned how to advocate for causes, and if elected mayor I’ll bring those advocacy skills to the village. The primary role of the mayor is to work with the village council and other government entities to bring the resources necessary to resolve problems and make life better for the community.”

He is no stranger to community service, having sat on both the District 58 Board of Education and the Board of Control of SASED (School Association for Special Education in DuPage County), including two years as SASED chair. Schmitt also was a member of the Rotary Club of Downers Grove from 1998 to 2008. He has been with the Rotary Club of Chicago since 2008, serving as president from 2019 to 2020.

Some of his goals if elected would be to encourage responsible but balanced development; set procedures and standards in place that encourage transparent, ethical government; improve communication within the community and collaborate with the community and neighboring governmental entities to implement environmentally sound and sustainable best practices; and provide services to all of Downers Grove’s community members.

He said there are three populations in the village that especially need attention: the homeless, the LGBTQ+ community and seniors.

“We have an increasing number of homeless and we need to work harder to find ways to get those people help,” Schmitt said.

Barnett said the village is doing what it can to address the homeless issue.

“We have in any given time a few folks who are choosing to live not in a particular building or residence in our community,” Barnett said. “They come and go but we check in with them regularly. But we can’t force them to take help.”

As for the LGBTQ+ community, Schmitt said the Downers Grove Public Library’s decision to cancel last fall’s drag queen bingo event set to take place Oct. 11 to coincide with National Coming Out Day because of alleged threats, emphasizes more sensitivity is needed.

“It shows that a population has been ignored,” Schmitt said. “It’s obviously very controversial but it needs to be approached with sensitivity to the LGBTQ+ community and the people who are concerned about doing things that will harm our youth. The threats to the library and the library director absolutely need to be condemned. But we also need to honor reasonable concerns about events like that.”

Barnett does not disagree. He said the police department has been meeting regularly with the library to discuss operations, security plans and what can be done to help them feel safe.

“It’s a cultural issue a lot of people see from two very different vantage points,” Barnett said. “But we’re not going to put up with anyone threatening anyone.”

Schmitt, if elected mayor, said he would like to lead Downers Grove to more balanced, responsible development.

“Some development is good and necessary and other development is bad and unnecessary,” he said. “Downers Grove can do a better job of balancing development to make sure we grow and thrive while at the same time preserving the character of Downers Grove.”