Cat perishes in Downers Grove house fire

A family’s cat died in an early morning house fire in Downers Grove today, but no injuries were reported to the residents or firefighters.

A second cat was rescued from the blaze, fire officials said.

Firefighters were called to the single-family home on the 5700 block of Lyman Avenue just after 8: 10 a.m. and encountered smoke showing from the residence upon arrival.

Firefighters located a fire in the basement and quickly extinguished it.

The fire rendered the home uninhabitable.

No damage estimate was immediately available.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.