Remembering Christmas past. Card drive to honor legacy of Downers Grove Santa

Children grow up, but they always remember, and that is how Rion Goyette’s legacy will live on in Downers Grove.

Goyette, known for his Christmas decorations and holiday spirit, died Jan. 19. The children to whom he brought joy are grown now, and some intend to honor his legacy.

Goyette, 78, was known in the area as Santa. He and his wife Diane moved to Downers Grove in 1981, and by 1984 they were lighting up the community with holiday joy.

What began as a few candy canes spread through the yard turned into a magnificent light display, said Downers Grove resident Tommy Nybo, who recalled having seen the yard at Christmastime as a child.

Animatronics were added and Goyette and his wife even dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Claus, passing out candy canes to children and collecting letters to Santa in their own mailbox.

“Rion wanted to bring the Christmas displays of Chicago to the suburbs,” Nybo said. “He had purchased the same animatronics Marshall Field’s and the malls purchased. In fact, I believe some of them came from those stores when they wanted to unload inventory of displays they were no longer using. His display was a Christmas wonderland and many said it was Santa’s house, including myself growing up.

“I think it just [gave] people who maybe didn’t have a good Christmas a chance to forget about the bad in life and smile for a little while. He was just always really focused on community and wanted something special for people, especially during the holidays.”

Nybo befriended the Goyettes later in life after realizing Rion was an inspiration to his own holiday decorating. While the Nybo holiday of choice is Halloween, the sentiment of bringing joy to the community remains, he said.

Like Nybo’s Halloween display, Goyette’s holiday creation generated extensive traffic.

“The traffic around the house was crazy,” Nybo said. “You could see the house in the distance from Main Street. Traffic would be backed up from Main Street to his house, which was several blocks long. Sometimes people would park as far as a block away to have a look and go visit Santa. I remember even seeing tour buses driving by.”

Bringing joy and inspiration to a suburban community was exactly what Rion wanted, his wife said. Rion and Diane were married for 42 years. Diane said they’d been together for 50 years, including an eight-year courtship that brought her the love of her life.

“He was just such a wonderful man, and pretty much my whole life, Rion took care of me,” Diane said. “We didn’t have children of our own, so everybody else was his child, and he just wanted to bring joy to everyone.”

Diane said it brings her great joy to know that she and Rion brought happiness to so many children in the area. Reading comments of love and support from residents is one of the only things that makes her feel even a little better in Rion’s absence, she said.

Recognizing this kind of support is bringing a sense of peace to Diane, Nybo is starting a card drive to encourage those who remember the excitement of Rion’s holiday display to share that memory with Diane.

Those interested in sending a card or letter to Diane can send them to the Friends of the Edwards House, P.O. Box 681, Downers Grove, Ill., 60515. Nybo will collect and deliver the cards at the conclusion of the drive.

“It’s a way for people to say thank you from wherever they are now,” Nybo said. “I just want to give them something nice because of everything they gave us.”