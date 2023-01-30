District 58 appoints Justin Sisul to new post

The Downers Grove Grade School District 58 Board of Education recently approved the appointment of Justin Sisul as the district’s assistant superintendent for personnel, effective July 1.

“I am very pleased to recommend Mr. Sisul to the assistant superintendent for personnel position,” Superintendent Kevin Russell stated in a news release. “We interviewed many strong candidates during a thorough interview process, and Mr. Sisul stood out as the most qualified for the position.

“Interview teams described Mr. Sisul as knowledgeable, dedicated, driven, enthusiastic and positive. Mr. Sisul has successfully led several key initiatives in our district, which the committee also highlighted. We are confident that Mr. Sisul will excel in his new role.”

Sisul has worked in District 58 for more than 21 years. He currently serves as the assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, a role he’s held since 2017. Previously, he served as the principal of Pierce Downer School, as an assistant principal and administrative intern at Lester School, and as a music teacher and choir director at Herrick Middle School.

As a District 58 teacher, Sisul received the Downers Grove Elementary Education Association’s 2006 District 58 Teacher of the Year Award and the IEA Stalwart Award.

Sisul earned his master of arts in educational leadership from Concordia University, and his bachelor of music education from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He is pursuing his doctor of education from Aurora University.

“It’s been a privilege to work in District 58 for my entire career, and I am honored and excited to continue to serve my community in this new role,” Sisul said in the release.

Sisul and his wife, Jennifer, reside in Downers Grove. Their youngest child attends a District 58 school, and their oldest two are District 58 alumni.

Sisul will replace current assistant superintendent for personnel Jayne Yudzentis, who will retire in June after working in District 58 for 22 years. During Yudzentis’ District 58 tenure, she also served as the principal of Lester School, and the assistant principal of Herrick Middle School.

“On behalf of the District 58 community, I thank Dr. Yudzentis for her dedication and considerable contributions to our district’s mission over the past 22 years,” Russell said.