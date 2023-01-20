Dist. 58 seeks community input on facility improvements at Jan. 30 meeting

District 58 is inviting students, staff and community members to provide feedback on its plans for the referendum money the district will receive as a result of voters’ support in the November election.

In an effort to engage with the community, gathering feedback is a central theme to the visioning session the district will holding from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 30 at O’Neill Middle School, 635 59th St., Downers Grove.

“One thing we’re very proud of in District 58 is our community engagement,” Superintendent Kevin Russell said. “As we’re embarking on finalizing designs, we want to make sure we’re going back to that community at large.”

The referendum that passed in November approved a $179 million bond to improve the district’s facilities. Previously, the last time a referendum as expansive as this was passed was in the 1950s, Russell said.

The visioning session will cover several areas of the district’s facility improvements, including discussions on school entrance design and the middle school science labs. The architect firm hired by the district also will be present at the meeting. Russell believes the firm’s presence is integral to incorporating feedback into the designs.

The session will open with a brief presentation from district leaders, architects and the construction management firm. After the presentation, attendees will move to groups rotating through topics for specific feedback. The session will conclude with a visioning activity led by the architects and construction management firm.

“Meeting in conjunction with the architecture firm will ensure the company hears the community voice,” Russell said. “We believe this is the best way to be sure feedback is incorporated into the plans.”

Attendees will have an opportunity to look at examples of some of the proposed changes, Russell said. He said he hopes the meeting allows residents to see exactly what does and does not resonate with them.

For those who may not be able to attend the first session, Russell said the district is open to hosting future sessions after it has a chance to gauge interest in the effort. After the meeting, the district will post the presentation and share a survey for all to have an opportunity to participate.

“We are so grateful for our community’s support,” Russell said. “We want to make sure everybody’s voices are heard and we are all supporting each other.”