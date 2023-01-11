Downers Grove family looks to the ‘bright side’ after vandalism to holiday decorations

For the past 10 years, the Garcia family has been locally known for their Halloween and Christmas displays, making it all the more shocking for them to be woken to the sounds of two teenagers slashing through their inflatable holiday decorations.

It would be easy for the Garcias, Joyce and Dennis, to be filled with anger after seeing their property and hard work destroyed, but instead the couple is sympathetic toward the young perpetrators, and grateful for their community.

“My heart is sinking because they’re youths, and with the amount of damage caused, we were told it could be a felony,” Joyce said. “We’re in favor of community service or something that gives back to the community because this didn’t just impact us.”

The escapade began about 2 a.m. Dec. 31 when Joyce was woken by a noise. She and Dennis ran outside to find about $1,200 of damage to their decorations and two young men laughing as they ran away.

The Garcias quickly contacted police, who had two suspects in custody by 5:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, in the Garcia yard, decorative deer had been decapitated, the candy cane fence chopped down, and many lights, decorative trees and inflatables were destroyed.

The couple immediately posted to social media to let others know someone was in the community doing such things, and the community rallied around them.

“We just wanted people to be aware so they could protect their own things,” Dennis said. “But that day several neighbors knocked on our door in support and offered help. We declined all the help, but we really appreciated it, and it made us feel good to see that the community came together for us.”

Joyce and Dennis decorate their home for the community, they said, so when neighbors offered help and delivered cards and new decorations, Dennis said it was the best Christmas present the couple could have asked for.

The initial feelings of anger, shock, heartbreak and helplessness were quickly washed away by what Joyce said was the overwhelmingly heartwarming support of their neighbors. And while Dennis said the couple does intend to recover its lost money in court for restitution, he also said he hopes the judge is lenient on the alleged perpetrators, rather than letting one stupid night ruin the rest of their lives.

“We have sympathy now for the perpetrators, and we don’t want to ruin their chance to go to college or have a future over one dumb night,” Dennis said. “I don’t know his personal story or what he’s been through.”

The couple is looking at the bright side and said one good thing that came out of the incident was that they got to meet so many neighbors. Joyce and Dennis have enjoyed watching families stop by to view their yard for years, but they hadn’t made a personal connection with many of those families until now, Joyce said.

Their community spirit cannot be stopped, Dennis said, and the couple already is planning to replace damaged items and even add to their display next year. Joyce said they are even considering decorating for an additional holiday this year _ Easter.

“150% we will not be deterred because we love our community here at Downers Grove,” Joyce said. “We love the amount of people that come see our decorations, and we were so happy to see their support in this.”