Dist. 99 journalism students receive grant from Illinois Press Foundation

Journalism students at Downers Grove South High School received a 2022 grant from the Illinois Press Foundation and Illinois Farm Bureau.

The $1,400 grant will be used to purchase a professional camera and kit for students to take quality photographs, a news release stated. Downers Grove South High is one of 16 grant recipients from across Illinois this year, including Downers Grove North High School, which also received a grant to purchase a camera.

“It’s so invigorating to see students engaged in journalism and excited about learning the foundational elements of the craft,” Jeff Rogers, director of the Illinois Press Foundation, stated in the release.

Illinois Press Foundation Board of Director Peggy Bradford visited South High School and presented the donation to Emma Fudacz, Ava Lafin and Abigail Culcasi, the editors in chief of Blueprint, the school’s award-winning student newspaper.

The journalism class at South High cheers on the editors-in-chief as they accept the grant from the Illinois Press Foundation. (Photo provided by District 99)

“Part of my mission when applying for this grant was to make photography more accessible to all students,” Mary Long, English teacher and Blueprint adviser, said in the release. “Not everyone has a $1,000 camera at home to use. Students are relying on their phones and Chromebooks, and this often produces grainy photographs. Now all students in the class will be able to learn how to use this, take pictures, and diversify their portfolios.

The Illinois Press Foundation is dedicated to promoting and protecting free expression through educational activities that foster the practice and respect of First Amendment principles and values, to enhance the quality of services provided by newspapers to their communities and to support reading and literacy efforts, the release stated.

The IPF was established in 1982 as the charitable arm of the Illinois Press Association. It promotes and protects free expression through educational activities. Read more at www.illinoispressfoundation.org.