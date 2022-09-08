Brookeridge Airpark to host annual Fly and Drive-In Saturday

The sky’s the limit when it comes to having fun during the 11th annual Fly and Drive-In this month in Downers Grove.

Hosted by the Brookeridge Airpark, this year’s event is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the airport, 760 86th St. Attendees can enjoy food and music, as well as meet the residents of the private fly-in subdivision and view their airplanes.

Albert Miranda, a pilot and Brookeridge resident, is one of many volunteers from the airpark community who help put on the fest each year.

“The reason we started doing it was to bring awareness to pilots about the neighborhood and aero community,” Miranda said. “Word [about the event] has gotten out so it keeps growing. Last year, we had over 1,000 people that came out.”

Modern, antique and vintage aircraft will be on display at Brookeridge, the closest private airport to Chicago.

“The people who live in the neighborhood bring out their planes and put them in what we call the show center, which is also the entrance to the fly-in event so you can get close and look at them,” Miranda said. “We’ll have airplanes from World War I, World War II, experimental, modern, twin-engine. People enjoy it when they come out because they don’t really get a chance otherwise to get that close to a runway and that close to airplanes. A lot of parents bring their kids out.”

Cirrus Aircraft will have a plane on display for people to tour.

The event also will include an Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association Rusty Pilots seminar.

“Those with pilot licenses have to complete a biennial flight review. Part of it is a ground training requirement and this seminar fulfills that,” Miranda said.

Miranda is hoping to see a large turnout for this year’s fly-in event.

“We just really want people to know they can come out and enjoy the day,” he said.

Miranda said the reasons for the Fly and Drive-In being such a highly anticipated community end-of-summer event are twofold.

“First being, the event is hosted by Brookeridge residents and pilots who enjoy sharing their passion for aviation and knowledge of airplanes. Secondly, more and more non-pilot attendees with an interest in airplanes embrace the opportunity to talk with pilots and see planes up close,” he said. “Even further, it is a fun, friendly and safe event and people feel comfortable bringing the whole family.”

For more information about the event or to register for the Rusty Pilots seminar, visit the Brookeridge Airpark website at www.LL22.org.