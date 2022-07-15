Downers Grove police investigate public indecency report

Downers Grove police are investigating a report of a public indecency that took place on Thursday night.

Police at approximately 5:30 p.m. responded to the area of 39th and Elm streets following a report of the driver of a newer model black Ford F-150 pickup truck exposing himself to a pedestrian in the area. The driver did not exit the vehicle or speak to the pedestrian, police said.

The driver is described as white man with a brownish-red beard, wearing sunglasses, a gray baseball hat and a gray t-shirt. No license plate information was provided for the pickup truck, but a shadow American flag decal was visible on the center rear window. The pickup truck was last seen traveling south on Main Street from 39th Street, police said.

This is the second report of public indecency in Downers Grove this month.

On July 5 at approximately 4:10 p.m., a resident told police that her two children were riding their bicycles northbound on Saratoga Avenue from Warren Avenue when a man exposed himself to them.

The suspect was described as a white man, approximately 20 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall with medium build and unknown hair color. The man was not wearing a shirt and wore green pants.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.