A Downers Grove man is charged with hacking into a suburban health care company’s computer system, impeding the care and treatment of patients.

Federal prosecutors said 35-year-old Aaron Lockner illegally accessed the server of the unidentified health care company in April 2018.

The intrusion “impaired medical examinations, treatment and care of multiple individuals,” according to the indictment.

Prosecutors said Lockner worked for the company as an IT contractor in the past and two months before the hack had sought employment with them but was turned down.

Lockner faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the single count of intentionally causing damage to a protected computer.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20220525/downers-grove-man-charged-with-hacking-suburban-health-care-provider