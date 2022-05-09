District 99′s Thiele named Superintendent of Distinction

DOWNERS GROVE – Community High School District 99 Superintendent Hank Thiele has been named 2022 Superintendent of Distinction by his colleagues in the DuPage Region of the Illinois Association of School Administrators.

Thiele was honored at an awards luncheon May 4 in Springfield, where State Superintendent Carmen Ayala was the featured speaker. In total, 21 IASA regional Superintendents of Distinction from across the state were recognized.

“I appreciate and am honored that my peers, who truly understand the daily work of the superintendent, believe that my work is a positive representation for our profession and our role in the school community,” Thiele, who has been an educator for 25 years and superintendent of District 99 for six years, stated in a news release. “The strong culture of collaboration among superintendents across DuPage County allows me the opportunity to succeed at a high level. I am also greatly appreciative of my wife and my family that supports me serving in a role that is often challenging and results in an impact on those closest to me on a daily basis.”

Those nominating Thiele noted a number of successes during his tenure including:

Renovated and modernized Downers Grove North and South high schools, resulting from the passage of a $136 million referendum.

Fostered a district culture built on continual improvement and strategic planning.

Became one of the first districts to ensure there were no students with a digital divide.

Continually focused on the whole child and their academic, physical and social emotional needs.

Established an educational and career pathways program.

Provided a high level of transparency and access to students, families and the community through consistent and varied communication strategies.

The DuPage Region is contiguous with DuPage County. Superintendents of Distinction were selected by peers in their region based on their commitment, dedication and leadership.

“Superintendents across Illinois navigated immense challenges this school year, so it really is an honor to stand out and be recognized by your peers for outstanding leadership and elevating student success,” IASA Executive Director Brent Clark stated in the release. “Each of these superintendents are great examples of how strong leadership can improve the educational environment for students, strengthen communities, and continuously push districts forward.”

The eighth annual luncheon again was sponsored by Horace Mann, one of the nation’s largest insurers focusing on the needs of educators.

“Superintendents continued to face unprecedented challenges this school year as students and teachers returned to the classroom,” Marita Zuraitis, Horace Mann president and CEO, stated in the release. “Strong leadership has never been more critical. We are proud to recognize these Superintendents of Distinction for navigating their districts through the ongoing pursuit of providing a quality education for their students.”