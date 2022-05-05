District 58 appoints two principals

DOWNERS GROVE – The Downers Grove Grade School District 58 Board of Education unanimously approved the appointment of Mark Leipart as Henry Puffer Elementary School principal and Charles Brewster as principal of Kingsley Elementary School during an April 25 board meeting.

Both will begin work in July, a news release stated.

“I am pleased to recommend Mr. Leipart and Mr. Brewster to serve as Henry Puffer and Kingsley’s next principals, respectively,” Superintendent Kevin Russell stated in the release. “Both candidates are experienced educators and administrators, and I believe they will be a great asset to District 58. The interview teams felt strongly about both candidates and reported that both are proven leaders with the ability to form strong relationships with students, families, staff and community members.”

Russell added that District 58 received a significant amount of interest in the position from many highly qualified candidates. The interview process comprised rounds of team interviews with staff, parents and administrators. The interview teams sought to identify a dynamic principal candidate who best fit the unique needs of both school communities. District 58 also asked Henry Puffer and Kingsley families and staff to complete surveys identifying the characteristics they most desired in their new principal, and Russell held principal focus groups with students from each school.

Leipart currently serves as principal of Goodings Grove Elementary School in District Homer 33C (Lockport/Homer Glen). During his three years in the role, Leipart initiated positive student-centered and data-informed school improvement systems, enhanced family and community communication and served several district leadership roles. Previously, Leipart served as an assistant principal in District Homer 33C, and as a second- and third-grade teacher in Plainfield District 202.

Leipart earned a master’s degree in leadership and administration from Benedictine University, a master’s degree in elementary education K-9 from Lewis University and a bachelor’s degree in economics and pre-law from Eastern Illinois University.

“I am beyond excited to have the opportunity to serve as principal of Henry Puffer School,” Leipart said in the release. “I look forward to meeting our Puffer students, learning and honoring the Panther traditions, and collaborating with families and staff in support of our students.”

Brewster currently serves as an assistant principal in Glen Ellyn District 41 (Churchill Elementary 2018-present; Lincoln Elementary 2016-18). During his six years in the role, he has led special education programming, served as the 504 coordinator and helped implement the school and district’s vision, mission and long-range plan. He previously served Chicago Public Schools for more than a decade as an assistant principal, executive director of network supports, specialized services administrator/diverse learner support leader, special education teacher and as an instructional assistant.

Brewster earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from Northeastern Illinois University, a master’s degree in special education from Roosevelt University, and a bachelor’s degree in physical education and human services from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh.

“I am honored to have been selected as the next principal at Kingsley, and am looking forward to building relationships and connecting with the Kingsley students, staff and community to continue the great work that they are doing,” Brewster said in the release.















