April 18, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred MilesStarved Rock Country
News

Downers Grove gas station robbed Sunday

By Shaw Local News Network

The Casey’s Mobil gas station at 2181 W. 63rd St., Downers Grove, was robbed around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, according to Downers Grove police.

The suspect displayed a handgun and fled on foot. No one was injured. The suspect is described as a Black man, about 6 feet 1 inch tall, medium build, 35 to 45 years of age. He wore white boots, a dark-colored jacket with tan fur around the hood, and a black fabric mask covering most of his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (630) 434-5600.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20220418/downers-grove-gas-station-robbed-sunday

Downers Grove